On Monday, Governor Scott issued a proclamation declaring the University of Central Florida Knights football team as national champions in Florida after their undefeated, 13-0 season.

The UCF Knights beat the Auburn Tigers 34-27 in the Peach Bowl on New Years Day.

Click here to view the official proclamation.

“Florida is home to the country’s best college football, and this season, UCF proved to the world that they can beat any team. By having a perfect season and beating the only team that defeated both Alabama and Georgia this season, the UCF Knights are clearly champions. I wish both teams good luck tonight in Atlanta. Charge On" said Governor Rick Scott.

Kelly Bazzle is the Digital Executive Producer at ABC Action News. Follow her on Twitter.