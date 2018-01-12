Governor Scott joins Governor Rosselló for Puerto Rico recovery town hall

KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- Governor Rick Scott will join Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló, state and local officials for a Puerto Rico Recovery Town Hall to discuss Florida’s ongoing relief efforts for families displaced by Hurricane Maria.

The recovery town hall, focused on the ongoing relief efforts for families displaced by Hurricane Maria, will take place Friday, January 12 at 10 a.m. at the Kissimmee Civic Center.

