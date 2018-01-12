Governor Scott joins Governor Rosselló for Puerto Rico recovery town hall

Cloudy
HI: 77°
LO: 52°
SAN ISIDRO, PUERTO RICO - OCTOBER 15: Damaged homes and debris stand in an area without electricity on October 15, 2017 in San Isidro, Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico is suffering shortages of food and water in many areas and only 15 percent of grid electricity has been restored. Puerto Rico experienced widespread damage including most of the electrical, gas and water grid as well as agriculture after Hurricane Maria, a category 4 hurricane, swept through. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- Governor Rick Scott will join Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló, state and local officials for a Puerto Rico Recovery Town Hall to discuss Florida’s ongoing relief efforts for families displaced by Hurricane Maria.
RELATED | What was Hurricane Maria's real death toll in Puerto Rico
The recovery town hall, focused on the ongoing relief efforts for families displaced by Hurricane Maria, will take place Friday, January 12 at 10 a.m. at the Kissimmee Civic Center.
Get more information on what the State of Florida is doing to support Puerto Rico here.