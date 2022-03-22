Governor DeSantis signs bill requiring financial literacy class for high school students

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill Tuesday that requires Florida high school students to take a financial literacy class before graduating.

He signed the bill at a press conference at Innovation Preparatory Academy in Wesley Chapel.

"This will provide a foundation for students to learn about the basics of money management, understanding debt, understanding how to balance a checkbook, and understanding the fundamentals of investing," DeSantis said.

RECOMMENDED: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis approves $800 million to increase teacher pay

SB 1054, also known as the "Dorothy L. Hukill Financial Literacy Act," revises the required credits for a standard high school diploma to include one-half credit of instruction in personal financial literacy and money management and seven and one-half, rather than eight, credits in electives; modifying the requirements for the award of a standard high school diploma.

"In light of economic challenges nationwide, sound financial management skills are vitally important to all Floridians, particularly high school students," the bill says. According to the legislation, 21 states already require financial literacy instruction as a prerequisite for graduation.

The Dorothy L. Hukill Financial Literacy Act will go into effect for the 2023-24 school year, the governor said.

You can read the bill in its entirety here.