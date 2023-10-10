Gov. Ron DeSantis proposes increased Florida sanctions on Iran after Hamas attack on Israel

SURFSIDE, Fla. — As the death toll grows and fighting escalates between Israel and Hamas, Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed legislation to strengthen sanctions against Iran.

Florida's governor made the announcement Tuesday morning during a news conference at the Shul of Bal Harbour synagogue in Surfside.

"As a state and a nation, we must stand with Israel following the heinous attacks over the weekend," DeSantis said. "With Iran helping plot the barbaric attack against Israel, I want to make it abundantly clear: Florida supports the State of Israel against the Iranian terror state."

The governor said the proposed sanctions would include broadening the industries on Florida's scrutinized companies list and strengthening Florida's position on states that sponsor terror.

A document issued Tuesday by the governor's office said the proposal would ensure that Florida doesn't do business with companies aligned with Iran or Hamas.

Proposed Florida sanctions against Iran:

"These will be, by far, the strongest Iran sanctions that any state has enacted of all 50 states throughout this country," DeSantis said.

DeSantis was joined by members of the Florida Legislature and leaders in the Jewish community at the event, including Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez.

"Our administration stands with Israel and its people, and we will never prop up countries that support vile and hate-filled terrorist groups like Hamas," Nuñez said. "Instead, we pledge to ensure that the special bond between Florida and Israel remains unmatched and stronger than ever."

The governor also criticized the federal government's response to the attack and called on other states to follow Florida and "make it clear that they will not be complicit in Iranian-backed terrorism."

"When Iran gets more money, they're not using it to make life better for the people of Iran," DeSantis said. "What they use it for is to fund terrorism throughout the Middle East and indeed throughout the world."

The U.S. has imposed various restrictions on activities with Iran since 1979 following the seizure of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran.

DeSantis has also ordered flags at half-staff and for the Florida Capitol to be lit in blue and white every night through Friday in solidarity with Israel.