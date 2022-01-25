Gov. DeSantis criticizes decision to halt monoclonal antibody treatments

TAMPA, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis criticized the decision by the FDA to revise authorizations for two monoclonal antibody treatments, which led the state to close all monoclonal sites "until further notice."

The Florida Department of Health announced the closure of the sites on Twitter on Monday night. DOH said it was the result of the "abrupt" decision by the FDA.

DeSantis, who has been an avid proponent of the treatments, took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to condemn the decision.

"Without a shred of clinical data to support its decision, the Biden Administration has revoked the emergency use authorization for lifesaving monoclonal antibody treatments," DeSantis said in a Tweet. "Floridians have benefited from the state’s treatment sites and their access to treatment shouldn’t be denied based on the whims of a floundering president."

The FDA said the use of the treatments is limited to when a patient is likely to have been infected with a variant susceptible to the treatment.

The treatments have been proven to prevent hospitalizations. In August, Hal Escowitz, Chief Quality Officer and Chief Medical Informatics Officer at Lakeland Regional Health said they were "the most effective treatment against delta."

However, recent studies have shown the treatments are ineffective against the omicron variant.

"None of the three monoclonals that are in the Regeneron cocktail show any activity whatsoever against the omicron variant," Dr. Thomas Unnasch, a distinguished health professor at The University of South Florida, told ABC Action News earlier this month. "Zero activity.”

Unnasch cited four studies published in December that show Regeneron has no effect in preventing an omicron infection. Eli Lilly, the company that created the treatment, admitted the same after its own tests of Regeneron.

DeSantis further criticized the decision during a press conference on Tuesday morning where he announced that more than 81,000 students are receiving free books through the “New Worlds Reading Initiative.”

"Thousands of Floridians woke up to news that their appointments to get treatment for COVID-19 infection were canceled by the Biden Administration," DeSantis said.

DeSantis claimed the FDA's decision is based on a single, non-peer-reviewed and non-clinical study that was done by a consultant for a rival company to the two treatments.

"This is not based on a clinical trial. This is not even peer-reviewed," DeSantis said. "This is something that they claim shouldn't be used because we have omicron and what we would say in Florida is we have had people use it and we've had good results."

"It's not 100%, we understand that," DeSantis added. "But you also don't even know when someone gets it whether it's omicron or still the delta."

The governor added that Florida is seeing mostly omicron cases right now.

"Even if, with omicron, it's half as effective or even 25% as effective, that's better than nothing for people," DeSantis said.

"This is wrong what they're doing," DeSantis said.

Monoclonal antibody treatments have proven to be effective against the delta variant, but Unnasch says delta accounts for less than 1% of coronavirus cases in Florida. The remaining 99% is occupied by omicron.

Eli Lilly is developing a new antibody treatment to fight omicron, but it may be another month or two before one is approved for clinical use.

