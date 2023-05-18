GM announces recall of more than 680,000 SUV's over child seat anchors

DETROIT, Mi. — General Motors is recalling more than 688,000 small SUVs in the U.S. because owners may not be able to hook child seats to the anchors.

The recall covers certain 2020 to 2023 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain SUVs. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted on its website Thursday that the rear-seat lower anchor bars may have had too much powder coating. That could make them too thick and prevent a child seat from being installed.

According to the NHTSA recall notice, dealers were notified of the recall on May 11. Official customer notification is estimated to start on June 26.