Girl, 14, accused of killing grandmother in South Florida

LAUDERDALE LAKE, Fla. — A 14-year-old girl is accused of killing her grandmother in South Florida, authorities said Tuesday.
The teen was arrested Friday after a medical examiner determined that 79-year-old Yevheniia Koval's death was a homicide, a Broward Sheriff's Office news release said.
Deputies and rescue workers responded early Thursday morning to a Lauderdale Lakes apartment, where a man told officials that he found his mother unresponsive and covered in bruises. Paramedics took the woman to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The man told investigators that he had left his mother's home with his teenage daughter while he went to visit a friend. Detectives said they identified the granddaughter as a suspect in the woman's death but didn't immediately provide details or a motive for the killing.
The girl faces one count of second-degree murder. It wasn't immediately known whether she would be tried as a juvenile or as an adult.
DON'T GET SCAMMED
Since the number of Americans traveling this summer is predicted to rise, experts believe more scammers will be on the prowl. ABC Action News reporter Larissa Scott finds out how you can protect yourself and your bank account.