Girl, 14, accused of killing grandmother in South Florida

LAUDERDALE LAKE, Fla. — A 14-year-old girl is accused of killing her grandmother in South Florida, authorities said Tuesday.

The teen was arrested Friday after a medical examiner determined that 79-year-old Yevheniia Koval's death was a homicide, a Broward Sheriff's Office news release said.

Deputies and rescue workers responded early Thursday morning to a Lauderdale Lakes apartment, where a man told officials that he found his mother unresponsive and covered in bruises. Paramedics took the woman to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The man told investigators that he had left his mother's home with his teenage daughter while he went to visit a friend. Detectives said they identified the granddaughter as a suspect in the woman's death but didn't immediately provide details or a motive for the killing.

The girl faces one count of second-degree murder. It wasn't immediately known whether she would be tried as a juvenile or as an adult.