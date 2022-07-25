Ghislaine Maxwell transferred to federal prison in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell has been moved to a Florida federal prison to continue serving her 20-year sentence.

Maxwell was taken to FCI Tallahassee, a low-security federal correctional institution, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison for helping the wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls.

Her hearing in New York was the culmination of a prosecution that detailed how Epstein and Maxwell flaunted their riches and associations with prominent people to groom vulnerable girls and then exploit them.

Epstein died in prison in 2019 after being indicted on federal sex trafficking charges. Maxwell continues to deny abusing anyone.

The Department of Justice said, from at least 1994 to 2004, Maxwell helped Epstein recruit, groom, and abuse victims known to be under 18 at his homes in New York, Florida, New Mexico and London.

According to the New York Times, when Maxwell addressed the court at her sentencing, she said, "I believe that Jeffrey Epstein was a manipulative, cunning and controlling man who lived a profoundly compartmentalized life and fooled all of those in his orbit."

Addressing victims, she later added, "I am sorry for the pain that you experienced."