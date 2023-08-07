Florida's new immigration laws impact students as they head back to school

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — As students across the Tampa Bay area are preparing to head back to school, we're digging into how Florida’s new immigration laws may impact students.

The new laws are some of the strongest state-led immigration laws in the country, and they went into effect last month. Many families are leaving the state because of the new law, but parents are telling us their kids are confused.

While going back to school already comes with both nerves and excitement, this year presents an added challenge as some students find out their friends have moved away.

Marisel Peeraza is a mom in Clearwater. She said she had several friends leave the state because of the new immigration laws.

“We were a big group, but we did start losing some moms because of the new law that came from immigration," Peeraza said.

While she understands why those families left Florida, her seven-year-old son does not.

“He’s sad," Peeraza said. "Explaining the situation to a seven-year-old is hard. So we kind of had to say it to him as simple as possible."

Her son is heading into second grade this year and is having a hard time understanding why his friend will not be in his class.

"You know, at that age, all they ask is 'Why, why?'" Peeraza said.

The new law cracks down on hiring undocumented workers and strengthens the governor's migrant relocation program. The state director of the League of Latin American Citizens said this is impacting both documented and undocumented families.

“There's a huge amount of uncertainty where the children are going to go to school if they're going to stay in this county or staying in the state of Florida,” Eliseo Santana said.

He said the new laws scared many people, and he knows documented and undocumented people who are leaving the state. His fear is that, in the long run, there will be a lower Hispanic population in schools.

We also spoke to Jesus Duran. He has six children but will tell you he has 70 because he's a basketball coach to that group of kids.

Duran explained they had to say goodbye to some teammates as their families left Florida. The kids that are still here are having a hard time understanding.

“They keep asking me questions, but I'm trying not to tell the truth because I don’t want every kid to get hurt about it. Not ignoring, but just like, they’re fine. One day they're going to come back,” Duran said.

Those questions are coming up at basketball practice because they’ve been practicing throughout the summer. Duran thinks more students will realize their friends moved away once they go back to school.

During a time of uncertainty for his community, Duran said he is teaching his players to persevere.

“I tell every single kid, 'One day you're going to be professional. Like every single superstar, they start in the beginning. They suffer, they're not just handed it. You have to work hard every single day,'” Duran said.

The parents we spoke to said the teachers and schools have been helpful as they navigate the start of the school year.