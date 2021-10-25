Watch
Florida's Hertz announces plans to buy 100,000 Teslas

David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2019, file photo, a sign bearing the company logo stands outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver. U.S. safety regulators are continuing their investigation into complaints that Tesla’s giant touch screens can fail and cause the cars to lose the rear camera display and other functions. A preliminary investigation was opened in June 2020 covering 63,000 Model S vehicles. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Tesla
Posted at 1:50 PM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 13:50:55-04

ESTERO, Fla. — Florida-based Hertz announced plans Monday to buy 100,000 electric vehicles from Tesla. The purchase is one of the largest purchases of battery-powered cars in history and the latest evidence of increasing commitments to EV technology.

The purchase by one of the world’s leading rental car companies reflects its confidence that electric vehicles are gaining acceptance with environmentally minded consumers as an alternative to vehicles powered by petroleum-burning internal combustion engines.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Mark Fields, Hertz’ interim CEO, said that Teslas are already arriving at the company’s sites and should be available for rental starting in November.

