Watch
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Florida woman killed while checking on deer in roadway

items.[0].image.alt
Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
crime scene tape police line generic
Posted at 10:42 AM, Nov 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-07 10:42:39-05

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman is dead after being struck by another car after she stopped her vehicle to check on a deer that was lying in the roadway.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the accident happened early Saturday morning near the University of Central Florida. The 20-year-old woman stopped her vehicle in the center lane of the three-lane road, activated her hazard lights and got out of her car to check on the animal.

A 23-year-old man struck and killed her as he passed the vehicle. Investigators said he didn’t see the woman.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Taking Action Against Domestic Violence Resources and Information