Florida woman dies, another seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash near Orlando

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman died and another was seriously injured after a three-vehicle crash near Orlando Saturday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a 2015 Subaru WRX was traveling on I-4 eastbound, approaching mile marker 59 in the center lane behind a 2006 Kia Sportage.

The Subaru driver failed to see the Kia driver ahead of them.

As a result, the front of the Subaru collided with the rear of the Kia, causing the Subaru to run off the roadway left onto the median and collide with the center guardrail.

The Kia then rotated clockwise and stopped across the center and outside lane.

Shortly after, a 2010 Jeep Wrangler was traveling on I-4 eastbound, approaching mile marker 59 in the center lane and didn't see the Kia.

The front of the Jeep then collided with the left side of the Kia, redirecting the Kia onto the center median and causing it to collide with the center guardrail.

The driver of the Subaru, a 30-year-old man from Lakeland, was not transported and remained on scene.

The driver of the Kia, a 65-year-old woman from Lutz, was transported to Celebration Hospital and pronounced dead.

The driver of the Jeep, a 39-year-old man from Apopka, was transported to Osceola Regional with minor injuries. A 38-year-old woman from Orlando was the passenger in that vehicle and was transported to the same hospital with serious injuries.