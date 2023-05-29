Florida woman accused of recklessly driving on beach charged with DUI

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities in Volusia County arrested an Orlando woman over the weekend for driving under the influence.

The sheriff's office said witnesses reported Sarah Ramsammy, 26, sped down Smyrna Dunes Park at 50 miles an hour before she plowed into the water.

Authorities claimed in a Facebook post that Ramsammy was close to several families and their dogs and that she nearly hit a child.

Online records show that Ramsammy was charged with reckless driving and DUI .15 or higher. According to ABC News, Ramsammy's blood alcohol level was .153.