Watch
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Florida teen wearing earbuds hit by train while walking on tracks

police lights generic.png
WFTS
police lights generic.png
Posted at 1:32 PM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 13:32:01-04

EDGEWATER, Fla. (AP) — Police say a 14-year-old Florida girl was critically injured when a train struck her as she walked along the tracks.

The conductor told a 911 dispatcher that the train hit a "juvenile trespasser" Monday afternoon.

Edgewater police say the impact threw the teen into a wooded area.

She was airlifted to a hospital in nearby Daytona Beach with injuries to her lower body.

Members of the girl's family told FOX 35 in Orlando that they believe she was wearing earbuds and didn't hear the train, which approached from behind in the same direction in which she was walking.

She was in a coma on Thursday.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!