Florida Supreme Court Justice sends resignation letter to Gov. DeSantis

Posted at 4:14 PM, Mar 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-20 16:14:32-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Supreme Court Justice Ricky Polston announced his resignation from the Supreme Court effective March 31.

Polston sent a letter to Gov. DeSantis notifying him of the resignation on Monday. Polston joined the Supreme Court in 2008 as the 83rd Justice. He served as Florida's 55th Chief Justice from 2012-2014.

“Ricky Polston is a good man, and he has been a treasured colleague, friend, and role model to all of us on the Court,” said Chief Justice Carlos Muñiz. “We are grateful for Justice Polston’s decades of exemplary service to the people of our state.”

