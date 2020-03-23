Florida State Parks closing to public Monday

TAMPA, Fla. — All state parks in Florida are closed to the public effective Monday to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

The Department of Environmental Protection previously announced the cancellation of all events, activities, special event reservations, pavilion rentals and camping reservations at state parks due to the pandemic. On Sunday, DEP said those measures and limiting hours did not result in the reductions needed.

"We appreciate your cooperation and understanding as we work to prioritize the welfare of our communities and staff," DEP said on Facebook. "We look forward to welcoming you again to our award winning state parks as soon as possible. As always, we will be providing updates to the public on the Florida State Parks webpage and social media channels."

At this time, there is no date set for the parks to reopen.