Florida Senate president pauses review of Andrew Warren's suspension

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Senate has decided to temporarily halt its review of Andrew Warren's suspension, according to a statement released Thursday morning. The move comes only 12 hours after Warren filed a federal lawsuit that would challenge his suspension as state attorney.

Governor Ron Desantis issued an executive order to remove Warren from his position on August 4 due to his positions on several issues.

The Thursday letter sent by Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson about the temporary halt said in part,

“I have directed that any Senate proceedings regarding Executive Order of Suspension 22-176 be held in abeyance until a final determination in this pending litigation has been rendered.”

Warren told ABC Action News last week that he felt blindsided by the governor's decision.

“I’m the twice-elected State Attorney. I’ve spent my career as a prosecutor locking up bad guys. If they can do this to me, what can they do to you?” he said.

Governor DeSantis claimed that Warren was being suspended after his staff compiled records and concluded that Warren "put himself publicly above the law."

Read the full letter from Senate President Simpson below.