Florida Senate approves 6-week abortion ban

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Senate passed a six-week abortion ban on Monday in a 26-13 vote. The Senate approval sets up a vote in the Florida House to make the ban the new law in Florida.

SB 300 would cut abortion access in the state to six weeks with exceptions rape, incest, and fatal fetal conditions; those with such circumstances would be able to get an abortion for up to 15 weeks. Six weeks is before many know they’re pregnant— but around the time cardiac activity may be detected.

The bill also has reporting requirements "to ensure violent perpetrators are held accountable for their crimes against women and girls, and to help prevent repeated sexual assault, abuse, and violence against rape, incest, and human trafficking survivors, [...] so criminals can be brought to justice."

Democrats are fiercely opposed to the bill. Many considered the bill tantamount to a total ban. They worried some, especially low-income and minority Floridians, would turn to unsafe methods if abortion access is cut.

TheHouse version of the bill still has one committee stop before reaching the floor.

If both chambers pass the same version of the bill, it would head to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk. He has said repeatedly he “welcomes pro-life legislation.”