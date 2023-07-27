Florida police release artist rendering of victim after woman's remains found in suitcases

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Police in Delray Beach on Wednesday released a composite sketch of what the woman, whose remains were found last week in three suitcases floating in the Intracoastal Waterway, may have looked like.

Investigators are still seeking to identify the woman, who was wearing a floral top made by a Brazilian company called Betzabe.

They also provided photographs of two pieces of luggage that the victim's body was found in. The first was a purple Palm Springs Ricardo Beverly Hills bag. The second was a green and black polka dot Charlie Sport bag.

The artist rendition contained a full-body sketch that had similar clothing to what the victim was found wearing.

"It's important for the public to know that these reconstructed images are not an exact likeness of the victim or her clothing and are simply the interpretation of the artist," Delray Beach police Sgt. Casey Kelly said.

Delray Beach police released an artist rendition of a full-body sketch that had similar clothing to what the victim was found wearing.

Investigators previously said the woman is white or Hispanic, between the ages of 35-55, and about 5-foot-4.

Police are once again asking for the public's help with reviewing video surveillance cameras along the Intracoastal Waterway from July 17-20.

All tips and information should be directed to Detective Mike Liberta at 561-243-7874.

"If you saw something or have any information about this case, please contact us," Kelly said. "No bit of information is too small."

People interviewed in Delray Beach said the remains' discovery is unsettling.

"It's definitely a sad, tragic thing. It's hard to even think it's really happened in small-town Delray," Christopher Coats, who lives in Delray Beach, told WPTV's Joel Lopez. "I didn’t recognize the reconstructed image, but you know if I could help I would love to solve the case."

Christopher Coats, who lives in Delray Beach, said he didn't recognize the sketch. July 26, 2023



Lesline Alexander, who was getting dinner in Delray Beach, said: "It's scary to think any criminal is out there because there's cases we don't even know about that they're still looking for people on."

Lesline Ferguson said you "always be vigilant and always be mindful."



"It's kind of frustrating and upsetting regardless of who it is, if it's a child or a woman or a man," she said. "I've got two girls and a son, and it's the same lesson for all of them; to always be vigilant and always be mindful."

She hopes the case gets solved.



"Hopefully, they have an answer soon and have something that can lead them in the right direction," Alexander said.