Florida Missing Child Alert issued for Naples 17-year-old

NAPLES, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a statewide missing child alert for a 17-year-old girl from Naples on Friday.

FDLE said Octavia Joseph was last seen on Tuesday in the 2600 block of Horseshoe Drive South in Naples.

Joseph is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 100 pounds. She has black hair with blonde tips and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with the words "ninjas floss better" written on it, with green shorts and black slippers.

FDLE said she might be traveling in a silver Toyota Corolla with a red bumper.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Joseph please contact the Naples Police and Emergency Services Department at 239-213-4844 or 911.