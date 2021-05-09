Watch
Florida Missing Child Alert issued for missing 13-year-old girl

Florida Department of Law Enforcement
Posted at 5:36 PM, May 09, 2021
A Florida missing child alert has been issued for a missing 13-year-old girl.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said they are looking for Tristyn Bailey, 13. She was last seen in the area of the 700 block of North Durbin Park in St. Johns, Florida.

She is described as 5'4, 120 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a white cheer shirt, black or blue shorts and black Vans shoes.

Tristyn has multiple birthmarks on her face, a scar on her right forearm and she has braces.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, call the St Johns County Sheriff's Office at 904-824-8304 or 911.

