Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 11-year-old last seen in Titusville

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a statewide missing child alert for an 11-year-old boy on Monday morning.

FDLE said Robert Kinne III was last seen on Monday morning in the 5100 blocks of Sandra Drive in Titusville. According to police, he was last seen walking away from his home around 5 a.m.

Kinne is 4 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 50 pounds. He's a white male with short brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing long sleeve Minecraft pajamas with matching pants.

Titusville Police/FDLE

Anyone with information is asked to call Titusville Police at 321-264-7800 or 911.