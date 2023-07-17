Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 11-year-old last seen in Titusville

Robert John Kinne III.png
Titusville Police/FDLE
Robert John Kinne III.png
Posted at 11:24 AM, Jul 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-17 11:24:01-04

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a statewide missing child alert for an 11-year-old boy on Monday morning.

FDLE said Robert Kinne III was last seen on Monday morning in the 5100 blocks of Sandra Drive in Titusville. According to police, he was last seen walking away from his home around 5 a.m.

Kinne is 4 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 50 pounds. He's a white male with short brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing long sleeve Minecraft pajamas with matching pants.

Robert John Kinne III 2.png

Anyone with information is asked to call Titusville Police at 321-264-7800 or 911.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Watch FREE, Live Streaming of Local News & Weather 24/7.