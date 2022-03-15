Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 11-year-old Jacksonville boy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for an 11-year-old boy last seen Monday afternoon in Jacksonville.

The sheriff's office said family members reported Nohlan Surrency missing after he was last seen around 2:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Moncrief Road.

Surrency is a Black male, 4 feet 11 inches tall and he weighs 100 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and black shoes.

FDLE A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued Tuesday, March 15, for 11-year-old Nohlan Surrency. He was last seen in Jacksonville around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, March 14.



Anyone having seen or who may know his location is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.