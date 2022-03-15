Watch
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 11-year-old Jacksonville boy

FL missing child alert main FDLE.png
FDLE
A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued Tuesday, March 15, for 11-year-old Nohlan Surrency. He was last seen in Jacksonville around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, March 14. <br/>
FL missing child alert main FDLE.png
Posted at 8:14 AM, Mar 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-15 08:14:25-04

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for an 11-year-old boy last seen Monday afternoon in Jacksonville.

The sheriff's office said family members reported Nohlan Surrency missing after he was last seen around 2:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Moncrief Road.

Surrency is a Black male, 4 feet 11 inches tall and he weighs 100 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and black shoes.

FL missing child alert big FDLE.png
A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued Tuesday, March 15, for 11-year-old Nohlan Surrency. He was last seen in Jacksonville around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, March 14.

Anyone having seen or who may know his location is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!