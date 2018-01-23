Florida may hand out school vouchers to bullied students

Associated Press
5:57 AM, Jan 23, 2018
3 hours ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida students who get bullied may get taxpayer help to attend a private school.

A Senate panel on Monday voted for a bill that would allow students who are victims of bullying, physical attack, robbery and other types of violence to move to a different public school or receive a private school voucher.

The legislation (SB 1172) is a top priority of House Speaker Richard Corcoran and a similar bill (HB 1) is already moving through the Republican-controlled House.

Democrats on the Senate Education Committee voted against the bill. Several said they were concerned about expanding the use of private school vouchers in the state.

Sen. Bill Galvano, a Bradenton Republican and sponsor of the bill, said the legislation was meant to help students who now feel they are trapped.

