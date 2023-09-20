Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Florida man wins $5 million on $20 monopoly scratch-off

MONOPOLY DOUBLER Scratch-Off.png
Florida Lottery
MONOPOLY DOUBLER Scratch-Off.png
Posted at 11:51 AM, Sep 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-20 11:51:07-04

A Florida man took home nearly $4 million after he won the top prize in a monopoly scratch-off, the Florida Lottery announced on Wednesday.

A press release said Victor Robbins, 61, of Volusia County, won the $5 million top prize on the $20 MONOPOLY DOUBLER Scratch-Off. He took his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,994,698.

The winning ticket was bought from a Walmart Market on Clyde Morris Boulevard in Port Orange.

The monopoly scratch-off features more than $493 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $5 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.02.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.