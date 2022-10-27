Watch Now
Florida man stabbed, cut with machete, beaten by baseball bat near Publix

Police search for 2 attackers who got away
Posted at 1:38 PM, Oct 27, 2022
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A man was seriously injured after he was attacked by two other men wielding a machete and baseball bat near a Publix in West Palm Beach, police said.

The attack occurred just before 4 p.m. near the Publix parking lot at the Southdale Shopping Center in the 800 block of Southern Boulevard.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said the 49-year-old victim was stabbed, cut with a machete and beaten with a baseball bat.

Jachles said one of the victim's two attackers fled in a blue Jeep but ditched it in the parking lot before running off. The second attacker also got away.

The victim was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center in critical condition.

A motive for the attack wasn't immediately known.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call police at 561-822-1825.

