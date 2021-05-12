Florida man charged with killing mother of toddler found wandering alone last year

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — A Florida man now faces a second-degree murder charge in the case of a missing woman whose toddler was found wandering alone in a parking lot last July.

Hollywood police say 40-year-old Shannon Ryan also faces a charge of tampering with evidence in the case of Leila Cavett.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:



The 21-year-old from Jasper, Alabama, had been working in Atlanta and disappeared in Florida, where surveillance video showed her in the passenger seat of Ryan's gold Lexus at a gas station in Hollywood.

Her son was found alone the next morning. Ryan was also recorded buying carpet deodorant, trash bags and duct tape.