Florida man charged with killing mother of toddler found wandering alone last year

Posted at 10:37 AM, May 12, 2021
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — A Florida man now faces a second-degree murder charge in the case of a missing woman whose toddler was found wandering alone in a parking lot last July.

Hollywood police say 40-year-old Shannon Ryan also faces a charge of tampering with evidence in the case of Leila Cavett.

The 21-year-old from Jasper, Alabama, had been working in Atlanta and disappeared in Florida, where surveillance video showed her in the passenger seat of Ryan's gold Lexus at a gas station in Hollywood.

Her son was found alone the next morning. Ryan was also recorded buying carpet deodorant, trash bags and duct tape.

