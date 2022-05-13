Watch
Florida judge was assigned to Nikolas Cruz's case randomly by a computer

Judge Scherer has never overseen a major trial
Amy Beth Bennett/AP
Judge Elizabeth Scherer is shown during jury pre-selection in the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, May 2, 2022. The judge presiding over Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz's death penalty trial was assigned the case despite never having overseen a major trial. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)
Posted at 2:23 PM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 14:23:57-04

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The judge presiding over Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz's death penalty trial was assigned the case despite never having overseen a major trial.

Judge Elizabeth Scherer was assigned randomly by computer. That's the system used in Broward County and throughout much of Florida.

Her lack of experience will be scrutinized throughout the upcoming trial, which will determine if the 23-year-old Cruz is sentenced to death or life without parole.

He pleaded guilty in October to murdering 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Jury selection is underway, with opening statements scheduled for next month.

