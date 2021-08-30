Florida judge denies request to restore $300 weekly federal benefits for unemployed

A lawsuit filed last month to bring back the $300 weekly federal benefit for unemployed Floridians has been denied. The order came down Monday afternoon.

The plaintiffs included 10 people who have, or are still, collecting unemployment benefits after being laid off because of COVID-19.

Judge Layne Smith said all of them made solid arguments and acknowledged the daily trade-offs they must make. However, Judge Smith said the decision to end those benefits early belongs to Gov. DeSantis.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity released a statement following the decision:

"The court ruling issued today affirms that the State of Florida’s successful Return to Work Initiative and subsequent withdrawing participation from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program was the right decision legally and has proven to increase employment and workforce participation.

Governor DeSantis has always been a champion for working Floridians and Florida’s business community. Because of Governor DeSantis’ leadership, the economic facts have proven that the state continues to outpace the rest of the nation in economic recovery. Florida’s unemployment rate is currently at 5.1% and continues to fall below the national average for 12 consecutive months, currently at 5.4%. Florida has experienced 15 consecutive months of job growth and has gained 964,400 jobs since April 2020."