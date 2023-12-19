Florida house explosion injures 4 as investigators eye gas as the cause

WEST PARK, Fla. — Four people were injured in an explosion early Tuesday that severely damaged a Florida house, authorities said. Investigators were focused on gas as the possible cause.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said in an email the blast was reported at 12:34 a.m. Tuesday in the city of West Park, a suburb of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood area.

Four people inside the house were taken to local hospitals. Details of their injuries were not immediately available.

Fire Battalion Chief Michael Kane told reporters the injured are members of the same family. The initial focus of the probe is a possible gas explosion, he said.

The sheriff's office said some nearby homes and vehicles were damaged by the blast. Some homes were also evacuated by firefighters. No other injuries were reported.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating what caused the explosion.