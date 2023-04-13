Florida House approves 6-week abortion ban, bill now headed to Gov. DeSantis desk

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The six-week abortion ban is now headed to Governor DeSantis' desk after the Florida House of Representatives passed the bill Thursday in a 70-40 vote.

Earlier this month, the Florida Senate passed a six-week abortion ban in a 26-13 vote.

SB 300 would cut abortion access in the state to six weeks with exceptions rape, incest, and fatal fetal conditions; those with such circumstances would be able to get an abortion for up to 15 weeks. Six weeks is before many know they’re pregnant— but around the time cardiac activity may be detected.

The bill also has reporting requirements "to ensure violent perpetrators are held accountable for their crimes against women and girls, and to help prevent repeated sexual assault, abuse, and violence against rape, incest, and human trafficking survivors, [...] so criminals can be brought to justice."

Democrats are fiercely opposed to the bill. Many considered the bill tantamount to a total ban.

Now that the bill is passed in both the House and the Senate, DeSantis can sign it into law. DeSantis has said repeatedly he “welcomes pro-life legislation.”