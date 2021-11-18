Watch
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Florida GOP limits vaccine mandates, flouting White House

items.[0].image.alt
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
Florida State Representatives participate in a special legislative session considering bills targeting COVID-19 vaccine mandates, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida lawmakers on Monday began debating a package of bills to combat coronavirus vaccine mandates, continuing Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' fight against virus rules. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Virus Outbreak Florida Vaccines
Posted at 8:18 PM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 20:18:01-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republicans have approved a sweeping bill to hobble coronavirus vaccine mandates in businesses. They rejected claims they were sacrificing public health to hand Gov. Ron DeSantis a win in his fight against White House virus rules.

The lawmakers in the GOP-controlled statehouse expedited the measure Wednesday along with a package of virus bills. That action came after hours of debate in which Republicans batted down objections and maintained they were protecting workers from onerous mandates and federal government overreach.

DeSantis, a Republican, called the special legislative session on vaccine mandates as he wages a legal and media campaign against vaccine mandates advanced by Democratic President Joe Biden.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Take the Red Kettle Challenge and Help Those in Need This Holiday Season