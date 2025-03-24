Florida gas prices drop below $3 a gallon

It may be a good time to fill up your tank. Gas prices in the Sunshine State have dipped below $3 a gallon.

AAA said Florida's average on Sunday was $2.97 per gallon, which is 2 cents less than the 2024 low and the lowest daily average price since December 2023.

According to the release, the average cost to fill a 15-gallon gas tank is now $8.25 less than what drivers paid a year ago at $44.55. Over 70% of Florida stations are selling gas for less than $3 a gallon.

"Low oil prices and strong gasoline production numbers have helped push gas prices to lows not seen in more than a year," said Mark Jenkins, a spokesman for AAA. "However, it's not clear how much lower prices will go. Springtime factors like refinery maintenance, strong demand, and the switch to summer gasoline typically keep upward pressure on prices at the pump."

The national average on Sunday was $3.12.