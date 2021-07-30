Florida education test scores drop in math, science, social studies

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Results of 2021 Florida Standards Assessment and End-of-Course Exams dropped significantly this year in math, science and social studies from two years ago before the coronavirus pandemic, according to data from the Florida Department of Education released Thursday.

The state did not administer the FSA or EOC exams in spring 2020 because of the outbreak. Since then, most children for at least some time were out of the classroom and instead learned virtually.

In all five main categories, test scores dropped for the percentage of students receiving level 3 and above, which is considered passing.

State results dropped 10 percentage points to 51% in math grades 3-8, six points to 47% in science fifth grade, three points to 48% in science eighth grade, seven points to 64% in civics fifth to eighth grades and six points to 69% in history seventh to 12th grade.

Last month the state released results of the English Language Arts in which the state dropped from 55% to 52%.

Schools' and individuals' results will be available later.

State and different school districts' data can be accessed here.

The Florida Education Association released this statement after scores were released.

Here's our statement: pic.twitter.com/q93UDS9wta — Florida Education Association (@FloridaEA) July 29, 2021

Here is a breakdown of Tampa Bay area districts.

Percentage of level 3 and above (passing)

State

Math grades 3-8 : 51% 2021, 61% 2019

: 51% 2021, 61% 2019 Science fifth grade : 47% 2021, 53% 2019

: 47% 2021, 53% 2019 Science eighth grade : 48% 2021, 51% 2019

: 48% 2021, 51% 2019 Civics 5-12 : 64% 2021, 71% 2019

: 64% 2021, 71% 2019 History 7-12 : 63% 2021, 69% 2019

: 63% 2021, 69% 2019 English Language Arts third to 10th grade : 52% 2021, 55% 2019

Hillsborough County

Math grades 3-8: 49% 2021, 56% 2019

49% 2021, 56% 2019 Science fifth grade: 44% 2021, 51% 2019

44% 2021, 51% 2019 Science eighth grade: 43% 2021, 48% 2019

43% 2021, 48% 2019 Civics 5-12: 61% 2021, 67% 2019

61% 2021, 67% 2019 History 7-12: 67% 2021, 73% 2019

67% 2021, 73% 2019 English Language Arts third to 10th grade: 50% 2021, 54% 2019

Pinellas County

Math grades 3-8: 54% 2021, 59% 2019

54% 2021, 59% 2019 Science fifth grade: 55% 2021, 54% 2019

55% 2021, 54% 2019 Science eighth grade: 51% 2021, 48% 2019

51% 2021, 48% 2019 Civics 5-12: 62% 2021, 68% 2019

62% 2021, 68% 2019 History 7-12: 62% 2021, 70% 2019

62% 2021, 70% 2019 English Language Arts third to 10th grade: 51% 2021, 54% 2019

Pasco County

Math grades 3-8: 51% 2021, 61% 2019

51% 2021, 61% 2019 Science fifth grade: 46% 2021, 53% 2019

46% 2021, 53% 2019 Science eighth grade: 55% 2021, 54% 2019

55% 2021, 54% 2019 Civics 5-12: 69% 2021, 70% 2019

69% 2021, 70% 2019 History 7-12: 67% 2021, 68% 2019

67% 2021, 68% 2019 English Language Arts third to 10th grade: 51% 2021, 56% 2019

Sarasota County

Math grades 3-8: 65% 2021, 73% 2019

65% 2021, 73% 2019 Science fifth grade: 60% 2021, 65% 2019

60% 2021, 65% 2019 Science eight grade: 59% 2021, 62% 2019

59% 2021, 62% 2019 Civics 5-12: 81% 2021, 85% 2019

81% 2021, 85% 2019 History 7-12: 73% 2021, 77% 2019

73% 2021, 77% 2019 English Language Arts third to 10th grade: 63% 2021, 66% 2019

Manatee County

Math grades 3-8: 58% 2021, 61% 2019

58% 2021, 61% 2019 Science fifth grade: 48% 2021, 48% 2019

48% 2021, 48% 2019 Science eighth grade: 45% 2021, 45% 2019

45% 2021, 45% 2019 Civics 5-12: 70% 2021, 77% 2019

70% 2021, 77% 2019 History 7-12: 62% 2021, 70% 2019

62% 2021, 70% 2019 English Language Arts third to 10th grade: 50% 2021, 52% 2019

Polk County

Math grades 3-8: 43% 2021, 51% 2019

43% 2021, 51% 2019 Science fifth grade: 39% 2021, 45% 2019

39% 2021, 45% 2019 Science eighth grade: 39% 2021, 41% 2019

39% 2021, 41% 2019 Civics 5-12: 63% 2021, 70% 2019

63% 2021, 70% 2019 History 7-12: 56% 2021, 57% 2019

56% 2021, 57% 2019 English Language Arts third to 10th grade: 43% 2021, 47% 2019

Citrus County

Math grades 3-8: 52% 2021, 59% 2019

52% 2021, 59% 2019 Science fifth grade: 44% 2021, 59% 2019

44% 2021, 59% 2019 Science eighth grade: 45% 2021, 52% 2019

45% 2021, 52% 2019 Civics 5-12: 67% 2021, 74% 2019

67% 2021, 74% 2019 History 7-12: 69% 2021, 76% 2019

69% 2021, 76% 2019 English Language Arts third to 10th grade: 50% 2021, 55% 2019

Hernando County

Math grades 3-8: 51% 2021, 59% 2019

51% 2021, 59% 2019 Science fifth grade: 45% 2021, 55% 2019

45% 2021, 55% 2019 Science eighth grade: 53% 2021, 55% 2019

53% 2021, 55% 2019 Civics 5-12: 68% 2021, 75% 2019

68% 2021, 75% 2019 History 7-12: 60% 2021, 69% 2019

60% 2021, 69% 2019 English Language Arts third to 10th grade: 49% 2021, 53% 2019

Highlands County

Math grades 3-8: 48% 2021, 53% 2019

48% 2021, 53% 2019 Science fifth grade: 44% 2021, 43% 2019

44% 2021, 43% 2019 Science eighth grade: 41% 2021, 41% 2019

41% 2021, 41% 2019 Civics 5-12: 57% 2021, 60% 2019

57% 2021, 60% 2019 History 7-12: 55% 2021, 62% 2019

55% 2021, 62% 2019 English Language Arts third to 10th grade: 43% 2021, 46% 2019

DeSoto County

Math grades 3-8: 32% 2021, 40% 2019

32% 2021, 40% 2019 Science fifth grade: 30% 2021, 36% 2019

30% 2021, 36% 2019 Science eighth grade: 25% 2021, 29% 2019

25% 2021, 29% 2019 Civics 5-12: 40% 2021, 43% 2019

40% 2021, 43% 2019 History 7-12: 48% 2021, 58% 2019

48% 2021, 58% 2019 English Language Arts third to 10th grade: 31% 2021, 34% 2019

Hardee County