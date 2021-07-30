Florida education test scores drop in math, science, social studies

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Results of 2021 Florida Standards Assessment and End-of-Course Exams dropped significantly this year in math, science and social studies from two years ago before the coronavirus pandemic, according to data from the Florida Department of Education released Thursday.
The state did not administer the FSA or EOC exams in spring 2020 because of the outbreak. Since then, most children for at least some time were out of the classroom and instead learned virtually.
In all five main categories, test scores dropped for the percentage of students receiving level 3 and above, which is considered passing.
State results dropped 10 percentage points to 51% in math grades 3-8, six points to 47% in science fifth grade, three points to 48% in science eighth grade, seven points to 64% in civics fifth to eighth grades and six points to 69% in history seventh to 12th grade.
Last month the state released results of the English Language Arts in which the state dropped from 55% to 52%.
Schools' and individuals' results will be available later.
State and different school districts' data can be accessed here.
The Florida Education Association released this statement after scores were released.
FSA scores were released earlier this afternoon.— Florida Education Association (@FloridaEA) July 29, 2021
Here's our statement: pic.twitter.com/q93UDS9wta
Here is a breakdown of Tampa Bay area districts.
Percentage of level 3 and above (passing)
State
- Math grades 3-8: 51% 2021, 61% 2019
- Science fifth grade: 47% 2021, 53% 2019
- Science eighth grade: 48% 2021, 51% 2019
- Civics 5-12: 64% 2021, 71% 2019
- History 7-12: 63% 2021, 69% 2019
- English Language Arts third to 10th grade: 52% 2021, 55% 2019
Hillsborough County
- Math grades 3-8: 49% 2021, 56% 2019
- Science fifth grade: 44% 2021, 51% 2019
- Science eighth grade: 43% 2021, 48% 2019
- Civics 5-12: 61% 2021, 67% 2019
- History 7-12: 67% 2021, 73% 2019
- English Language Arts third to 10th grade: 50% 2021, 54% 2019
Pinellas County
- Math grades 3-8: 54% 2021, 59% 2019
- Science fifth grade: 55% 2021, 54% 2019
- Science eighth grade: 51% 2021, 48% 2019
- Civics 5-12: 62% 2021, 68% 2019
- History 7-12: 62% 2021, 70% 2019
- English Language Arts third to 10th grade: 51% 2021, 54% 2019
Pasco County
- Math grades 3-8: 51% 2021, 61% 2019
- Science fifth grade: 46% 2021, 53% 2019
- Science eighth grade: 55% 2021, 54% 2019
- Civics 5-12: 69% 2021, 70% 2019
- History 7-12: 67% 2021, 68% 2019
- English Language Arts third to 10th grade: 51% 2021, 56% 2019
Sarasota County
- Math grades 3-8: 65% 2021, 73% 2019
- Science fifth grade: 60% 2021, 65% 2019
- Science eight grade: 59% 2021, 62% 2019
- Civics 5-12: 81% 2021, 85% 2019
- History 7-12: 73% 2021, 77% 2019
- English Language Arts third to 10th grade: 63% 2021, 66% 2019
Manatee County
- Math grades 3-8: 58% 2021, 61% 2019
- Science fifth grade: 48% 2021, 48% 2019
- Science eighth grade: 45% 2021, 45% 2019
- Civics 5-12: 70% 2021, 77% 2019
- History 7-12: 62% 2021, 70% 2019
- English Language Arts third to 10th grade: 50% 2021, 52% 2019
Polk County
- Math grades 3-8: 43% 2021, 51% 2019
- Science fifth grade: 39% 2021, 45% 2019
- Science eighth grade: 39% 2021, 41% 2019
- Civics 5-12: 63% 2021, 70% 2019
- History 7-12: 56% 2021, 57% 2019
- English Language Arts third to 10th grade: 43% 2021, 47% 2019
Citrus County
- Math grades 3-8: 52% 2021, 59% 2019
- Science fifth grade: 44% 2021, 59% 2019
- Science eighth grade: 45% 2021, 52% 2019
- Civics 5-12: 67% 2021, 74% 2019
- History 7-12: 69% 2021, 76% 2019
- English Language Arts third to 10th grade: 50% 2021, 55% 2019
Hernando County
- Math grades 3-8: 51% 2021, 59% 2019
- Science fifth grade: 45% 2021, 55% 2019
- Science eighth grade: 53% 2021, 55% 2019
- Civics 5-12: 68% 2021, 75% 2019
- History 7-12: 60% 2021, 69% 2019
- English Language Arts third to 10th grade: 49% 2021, 53% 2019
Highlands County
- Math grades 3-8: 48% 2021, 53% 2019
- Science fifth grade: 44% 2021, 43% 2019
- Science eighth grade: 41% 2021, 41% 2019
- Civics 5-12: 57% 2021, 60% 2019
- History 7-12: 55% 2021, 62% 2019
- English Language Arts third to 10th grade: 43% 2021, 46% 2019
DeSoto County
- Math grades 3-8: 32% 2021, 40% 2019
- Science fifth grade: 30% 2021, 36% 2019
- Science eighth grade: 25% 2021, 29% 2019
- Civics 5-12: 40% 2021, 43% 2019
- History 7-12: 48% 2021, 58% 2019
- English Language Arts third to 10th grade: 31% 2021, 34% 2019
Hardee County
- Math grades 3-8: 51% 2021, 62% 2019
- Science fifth grade: 39% 2021, 42% 2019
- Science eighth grade: 38% 2021, 36% 2019
- Civics 5-12: 56% 2021, 60% 2019
- History 7-12: 54% 2021, 50% 2019
- English Language Arts third to 10th grade: 46% 2021, 48% 2019