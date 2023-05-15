Florida driver accused of DUI in fiery crash

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said a 64-year-old driver is suspected of driving under the influence in a crash that left an SUV and semi truck engulfed in flames on Sunday.

According to troopers, the SUV driver made an improper lane change and crashed into the side of the semi, which led both vehicles to burst into flames.

FHP

FHP

It happened on Alico Road, west of Phlox Drive in Lee County, just after 11 p.m.

The driver of the SUV, a man from Fort Myers, suffered minor injuries in the crash. The driver of the semi, a 44-year-old man from Tampa, was not injured, according to FHP.

Troopers said the Fort Myers man was arrested after the crash with a blood alcohol level of .102. The legal limit in Florida is .08.

The man was booked into the Lee County Jail.

FHP said the investigation remains ongoing.