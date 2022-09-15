Florida Chick-Fil-A employee tackles man trying to carjack woman with baby: Sheriff

FT. WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A Florida Chick-Fil-A employee is being praised for his quick thinking after he tackled a man who was trying to carjack a woman with a baby on Wednesday, according to the Okaloosa Sheriff's Office.

The employee, identified as Mykel Gordon, can be seen in a video tackling the man in the restaurant's parking lot while a woman in the background holding a baby screams.

VIDEO: Florida Chick-Fil-A employee tackles would-be carjacker

The sheriff's office said the suspect, William Branch, 43, approached the victim as she was taking her baby out of her car. While holding a stick, he demanded her keys, then took them from the waistband of her pants and go inside the vehicle, authorities said.

Gordon ran to intervene when the woman screamed for help, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities said Branch punched Gordon in the face, but it didn't cause a serious injury.

Branch was charged with carjacking with a weapon and battery. Gordon said Branch was involved in another incident shortly before the attempted carjacking.

The restaurant said it's relieved everyone is safe and is proud of Gordon's courage.