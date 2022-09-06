Florida CFO announces return of $32 million in unclaimed property to Floridians

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida's Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis announced Tuesday that more than $32 million dollars worth of unclaimed property was returned to Floridians in August.

Unclaimed property is considered a financial asset that has been inactive, gotten lost, or has been abandoned by its owner.

Dormant bank accounts, as well as unclaimed stocks and uncashed checks, are some of the most common types, and all qualify.

The assets are held by government or business entities for a period of time. If the owner is still not found, the property is remitted to the Florida Department of Financial Services. Returns in Tampa/St. Petersburg surpassed $6.5 million last month, the second highest behind Miami's $8.59 million.

Floridians have the ability to search or claim these financial assets online through Florida's Treasure Hunt.