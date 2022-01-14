Florida black bear killed after attacking woman walking her dog: FWC

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida black bear was killed after attacking a woman walking her dog Thursday night.

In a press release, The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said they, along with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a call in DeBary around 9 p.m. regarding a woman who was injured by a black bear while walking her dog.

Upon arrival, deputies found an adult female bear with yearlings in a tree nearby.

"FWC bear biologists darted the adult bear in the tree and humanely killed it per the FWC policy to protect public safety," FWC said in their press release.

FWC did not attempt to capture the yearlings because "the three 100-pound yearlings are old enough to survive on their own."

The woman was treated by EMS for non-life-threatening injuries. Her dog, per FWC, was not injured.