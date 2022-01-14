Watch
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Florida black bear killed after attacking woman walking her dog: FWC

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Robert F. Bukaty/AP
FILE - In this July 25, 2014, file photo, a black bear in captivity awaits handouts at the Maine Wildlife Park in Gray, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Reward offered for information on who put 'Trump 2020' sticker on a bear
Posted at 12:40 PM, Jan 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-14 12:40:41-05

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida black bear was killed after attacking a woman walking her dog Thursday night.

In a press release, The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said they, along with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a call in DeBary around 9 p.m. regarding a woman who was injured by a black bear while walking her dog.

Upon arrival, deputies found an adult female bear with yearlings in a tree nearby.

"FWC bear biologists darted the adult bear in the tree and humanely killed it per the FWC policy to protect public safety," FWC said in their press release.

FWC did not attempt to capture the yearlings because "the three 100-pound yearlings are old enough to survive on their own."

The woman was treated by EMS for non-life-threatening injuries. Her dog, per FWC, was not injured.

Contact the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922) if you feel threatened by a bear; observe a sick, injured, dead or orphaned bear; or to report someone who is either harming bears or intentionally feeding them. To learn more about bears and how to avoid conflicts with them, visit MyFWC.com/Bear or BearWise.org.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!