FDLE issues Missing Child Alert for Fort Myers teen missing since March

Posted at 12:45 PM, Jun 26, 2024

FORT MYERS, Fla — Missing Child Alert issued for a Fort Myers teen. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) says Graciela Pascual Lopez, 17, was last seen in the area of 3600th Block of Central Avenue in Fort Myers on March 20. Lopez is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 114 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen seen wearing a blue sweater with graffiti in the back, black and white pants, and black and white shoes, according to FDLE.

FDLE says that due to an ongoing investigation, the case was upgraded to a Missing Child Alert.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Fort Myers Police Department at 239-321-7700 or 911

