The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert for a 1-year-old boy last seen in Miami.

Tru Augustin was last seen in the area of the 1300 block of NW 132nd Street in Miami. Tru is 2 feet tall, 28 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

The FDLE said Tru might be with Wilson Augustin, who is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 200 pounds.

Officials are asking for anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Tru Augustin to contact Miami-Dade Police at 305-476-5423 or 911.