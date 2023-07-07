FDLE issues Amber Alert for 12-year-old abducted by father, authorities say

An Amber Alert was issued Friday morning for a child who was allegedly abducted by his father.

Officials said Leon Scarborough, a 12-year-old boy from Fort Pierce, may be in the company of Tracey Scarborough, 54. The case is being investigated as a possible parental abduction.

Leon is white and has blonde hair and blue eyes. He is five feet six inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said he was last seen Thursday in the 6500 block of Nuevo Lagos in Fort Pierce wearing a dark-colored shirt, dark-colored shorts and yellow crocs.

The FDLE added that Leon has a mole on his left shoulder blade and typically wears a large silver chain around his neck.

Officials said if you see the child, do not approach them. Instead, contact law enforcement immediately. Those with information regarding the case can contact St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Detective Jennifer Diaz at 772-462-3309.