Watch
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Executive order from DeSantis pardons federal COVID violations

items.[0].image.alt
WPTV
Ron DeSantis
Posted at 6:02 PM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 18:02:50-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Thursday that grants clemency to anyone arrested or charged for not following COVID restrictions in Florida.

DeSantis said he will issue pardons "in light of the unprecedented local government restrictions imposed on individuals and businesses over the course of the past year."

A six-day reprieve will be granted to any individual or business that has been or could be arrested for, charged with, found guilty of, convicted of, subject to a withhold of adjudication for, subject to a plea of guilty or nolo contendere for, or otherwise subject to a criminal sentence or penalty for all non-violent offenses related to local government COVID-19 restrictions.

The executive order suspends prosecution and serves as a defense for violations of federal offenses. It does not apply to citations issued by the state.

It also does not apply to assisted living facilities, hospitals, or other healthcare providers.

The order takes effect immediately.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News and Weather 24/7, wherever you stream TV. Download the FREE ABC Action News Channel.