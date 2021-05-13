Executive order from DeSantis pardons federal COVID violations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Thursday that grants clemency to anyone arrested or charged for not following COVID restrictions in Florida.

DeSantis said he will issue pardons "in light of the unprecedented local government restrictions imposed on individuals and businesses over the course of the past year."

A six-day reprieve will be granted to any individual or business that has been or could be arrested for, charged with, found guilty of, convicted of, subject to a withhold of adjudication for, subject to a plea of guilty or nolo contendere for, or otherwise subject to a criminal sentence or penalty for all non-violent offenses related to local government COVID-19 restrictions.

The executive order suspends prosecution and serves as a defense for violations of federal offenses. It does not apply to citations issued by the state.

It also does not apply to assisted living facilities, hospitals, or other healthcare providers.

The order takes effect immediately.