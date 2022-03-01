Dog who ran scared from scene of Fla. car crash reunited with owner

A dog who ran scared from the scene of a car crash in Martin County over the weekend has been reunited with his owner.

Esco is a Staffordshire Terrier whose owner was involved in a serious car crash early Saturday morning on I-95 near the 714 Martin Hwy. exit.

Deputies say Esco's owner was seriously injured, but Esco was able to crawl out of the wreckage and ran. FHP tried to catch him but they say he was too frightened and got away.

Late Tuesday morning, Martin County Sheriff's Office posted an update to their Facebook page, saying Esco had been found safe.

He was found running near a home along Martin Hwy. after a local ranch owner reported seeing him in the area.

Esco's owner Brian had been searching a stretch of the busy interstate ever since he was released from the hospital, despite his injuries.

The sheriff's office said Esco was slightly dehydrated but otherwise did not appear to be injured.