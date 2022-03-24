Dog reunited with owner after being found stuck in mud in Florida canal

PALM BAY, Fla. — Police in Broward County said a dog is back home with its owner after it was found stuck in mud on Wednesday morning.

Palm Bay Police said they were called by a person who spotted the dog in a canal off Minton Road.

Officers arrived and found that the dog was stuck and unable to get itself free.

A K9 officer was able to free the dog, who police said was "worn out and tired," and appeared to have been there for some time.

The dog didn't have any tags or a collar, so police asked for help locating the owner. Several hours after the posting, police updated to say the dog was home safe.