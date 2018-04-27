Do you have unclaimed money? Check here!

“Money sits in an account and sits in an account until someone comes forward for it. The great thing is that people will come back years later and they realize they have paperwork and are entitled to it,so they contact us and we give it to them at no cost,” said Patronis.
People, businesses, non-profits and even government entities are on the list. Patronis says some don't even know they have it coming.
“We did a check presentation for $116,000 to $117,000 to a young man who’s godmother had passed away, left him as the beneficiary of her life insurance account," Patronis said. "He never knew the money existed."