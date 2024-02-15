Disney announces opening date of Tiana's Bayou Adventure

ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney announced the official opening date of its new, highly-anticipated Princess and the Frog-themed ride on Tuesday.

According to a post on the Disney Parks Blog, Tiana's Bayou Adventure is scheduled to open in the summer of 2024 in the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World.

Riders will travel through a bayou as they prepare for a Mardi Gras celebration with characters Princess Tiana and Louis. The concept was announced in June 2020.

Guests can find the ride in the Frontierland section of the park.

Disney permanently closed Splash Mountain on Jan. 23, 2023, to make way for the new attraction. The ride will still retain its log flume format, but the exterior will be completely overhauled to look like a Louisana salt dome.