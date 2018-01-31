Deputies: Florida inmate hired a 75-year-old hit man named "the Rabbi" to kill judge

TAVARES, Fla. (AP) — A Florida inmate is accused of attempting to hire a 75-year-old hit man named “the Rabbi” to kill the judge on his child-pornography case.

A sheriff’s report says 56-year-old Robert Anthony O’Hare has been charged with solicitation to commit murder.

Investigators say O’Hare asked his mother in a phone call from the Lake County Jail to relay numerical codes to “the Rabbi” that he wanted to kill Judge Don F. Briggs.

On Jan. 8, the judge sentenced O’Hare to 20 years in prison after he pleaded no contest to possession of child porn and video voyeurism.

Albert Bowman tells the Orlando Sentinel that he’s incapable of being a hit man, and there was no such plot. And the inmate’s mother, Virginia O’Hare, says the numbers were Bible verses.