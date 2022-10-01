DEO waives work search reporting and additional reemployment assistance requirements

According to a statement released today by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO), the work search reporting, waiting week and Employ Florida registration requirements for Reemployment Assistance claims have been temporarily waived for Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian in counties where FEMA has declared a disaster.

Eligible Floridians will be able to apply for and receive benefits for disaster unemployment assistance and reemployment aid by waiving these restrictions.

Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) is available to Florida businesses and residents in FEMA-designated disaster counties whose employment or self-employment was lost or disrupted as a direct result of Hurricane Ian and who are ineligible for regular state or federal reemployment assistance benefits.

“Right now, Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian are trying to meet their critical needs and what they don’t need are roadblocks interfering with their recovery,” said DEO Secretary Dane Eagle.

Residents and companies in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Orange, Osceola, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, and Volusia counties can apply for DUA through the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

Disaster Unemployment Assistance is available to persons who are disqualified for federal or state Reemployment Assistance and meet one of the following criteria:

Is unemployed as a direct result of the major disaster.

Was scheduled to start employment but was unable to as a direct result of the major disaster.

Is unable to reach their job or self-employment location because the individual must travel through an affected area and is prevented from doing so as a direct result of the major disaster.

Has become the primary breadwinner because the head of the household died as a direct result of the major disaster.

Is unable to work because of an injury that was a direct result of the major disaster.

Before applying for DUA, individuals must first apply for state Reemployment Assistance benefits. Claimants should state how the disaster has affected them. If claimants stated on their Reemployment Assistance application that their employment was impacted by the disaster, they will be automatically prompted to file a DUA application if they are ruled ineligible or have exhausted Reemployment Assistance payments.

Reemployment Assistance and Disaster Unemployment Assistance applications are open:

Today, October 1, through Sunday, October 2

Starting October 3, 2022, CONNECT will be available:

Monday - Friday | 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday | 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Sunday | 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

For more information on the application and eligibility process, visit the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) website.