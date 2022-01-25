Watch
Coast Guard searching for 39 people after boat capsizes near South Florida

Posted at 1:59 PM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 13:59:43-05

The Coast Guard is searching for 39 people after a boat capsized near South Florida.

It happened about 45 miles east of the Fort Pierce Inlet.

The boat was coming from the Bahamas and a survivor said the boat capsized when it encountered severe weather.

The Coast Guard says it is likely a human smuggling venture.

Air and surface asset crews are actively looking for people in the water.

