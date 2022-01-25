Coast Guard searching for 39 people after boat capsizes near South Florida

The Coast Guard is searching for 39 people after a boat capsized near South Florida.
#BREAKING @USCG rescue crews are currently searching for 39 people after their boat reportedly capsized on Saturday night approximately 45 miles east of Fort Pierce Inlet. #SAR
It happened about 45 miles east of the Fort Pierce Inlet.
The boat was coming from the Bahamas and a survivor said the boat capsized when it encountered severe weather.
The Coast Guard says it is likely a human smuggling venture.
Air and surface asset crews are actively looking for people in the water.