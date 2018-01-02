Coast Guard rescues Florida man from sinking car

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — An incredible rescue was caught on video Saturday when members of the U.S. Coast Guard saved a man from a sinking car.

The crew members had to break a car window to get the 89-year-old out of the water.

The crew was from Coast Guard Cutter Marlin and Petty Officer 3d Class Travis Magee caught the brave effort on video.

The man is pulled out to safety on the raft, but his current condition is not known.